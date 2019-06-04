Miley Cyrus has been physically groped and kissed by a strange man while she was going out with her husband Liam Hemsworth. A really shocking video has surfaced online, showing how the world-acclaimed star being attacked by a random person.

Miley Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth are currently spending the time in Barcelona, Spain. During their outing, a fan took things too far after he groped the "Malibu" singer and ever tried to kiss her. The shocking video has been recorded by several fans and is currently trending online.

In the released video footage, we can see Miley and Liam walking through the packed crowd on the weekend. Everything was going well until a random man enters the frame from the left side and grabs her hair. He then wraps his arm around her pulls her towards himself to force a kiss. As the luck turns out, the singer was too fast for the fan and managed to get away from him instantly.

You can watch the shocking video below:

Miley Cyrus was attacked and kissed by a man in a mob of fans, when trying to enter her car. pic.twitter.com/UT4iMYTxc8 — Pop Sirens ? (@PopSirens) June 2, 2019

Liam Hemsworth and the security were quick to notice what has happened with Miley. Liam instantly wrapped his arm around his wife and helped her to get away from the crowd and enter their vehicle. That being said, this is not something to be taken lightly and it shows why celebrities usually choose to stay away from the fans.

As of this writing, the 26-year-old Miley Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth have not commented on the incident. Instead, Miley is currently promoting her new EP "SHE IS COMING." These are the first three songs out of the total six which the singer plans to release before the year ends.

Meanwhile, fans will get to see more of Miley Cyrus in the much awaited season of Netflix's Black Mirror. In Black Mirror season 5, Miley Cyrus will be seen playing a unique character in the episode titled, "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too." As per the American singer-actress, the script was a realistic take on the music industry and that is why she agreed to appear in the episode.