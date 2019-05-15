Netflix's Black Mirror season 5 trailer has finally released and fans are shocked to see the grimness it offers. The most awaited season of Netflix's dystopian sci-fi drama is slated to release on June 5, 2019, on the streaming services and as per the looks, the three-episodes are going to be entertaining as well as an eye-opener.

If you fell in love with Netflix's Bandersnatch and thought that it was the best Black Mirror has to offer then you were wrong just like hundreds of other fans. Netflix released the very first teaser trailer of Black Mirror season 5 and we see a whole new world of the dystopian sci-fi anthology.

The fifth season of Charlie Brooker's acclaimed anthology will not follow the trend of previous seasons of having six episodes in total. In the forthcoming season, we are going to get only three episodes. As of now, the runtime of these three new stories have yet to be released by the streaming giant.

Black Mirror season 5 will feature an ensemble cast of Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport, and Ludi Lin.

In the released trailer, we got to see how technology has affected all of us and will keep on changing the dynamics of all the relationships. The trailer features the impact of technology on marriage, fame, social status, and more importantly — on mental health.

The trailer features an AI doll (looks a lot like Amazon's Alexa) from the future, how Miley Cyrus' character has a VR escape, and other shocking scenes. In between the trailer, we see words like, "Love, privacy, connection, sex, family, work, and the afterlife."

Watch the trailer below:

We know that in the previous seasons, the writers played a lot with technology and how it has affected our choices in the real world. But with Bandersnatch, they changed the entire world of watching anything on the streaming services. As of now, we are not sure if the upcoming three-episodes of Black Mirror season 5 will have something as amazing as the Black Mirror movie but we are sure that the imminent season will offer us tons of twists and several easter eggs from previous seasons.