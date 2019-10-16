Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' personal lives have always remained the talk of the town. The celebrated couple announced their separation eight months after marriage and now it has been revealed as to why Liam decided to end his marriage with Miley.

Even though Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have parted ways, there is no bad blood between the two. A source recently revealed to Hollywood Life that the official breakup with Miley is extremely difficult for him.

"Miley is not who he originally loved anymore and she can't change, but he just realized he couldn't be with her like this. He can't believe what he's seeing on the internet about her since the break-up," the source revealed.

The statement is not verified by Liam Hemsworth or Miley Cyrus' representatives and there are chances that this is nothing but yet another rumour about their personal lives.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' relationship timeline:

As reported earlier, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus stayed in an on-again, off-again relationship for a long time before finally announcing their engagement in June 2012. However, things between them turned sour as they ended their affair in September 2013. It was then at the start of 2016 when rumours started to surface that Liam and Miley were spotted at the actor's Malibu home.

In October 2013, Miley Cyrus confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show that she was once again engaged to Liam Hemsworth.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus got married on December 23, 2018, at their home in Tennessee but the marriage did not last for too long. On August 10, 2019, the "Wrecking Ball" singer announced their separation and eleven days later, The Hunger Games movie star filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's latest relationship status:

Miley Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter from August to September. As per several reports, she is currently dating Australian singer and musician Cody Simpson, who confirmed that they are in a committed and passionate relationship. Cody Simpson said in one of the recent interviews that he is very happy with his relationship with Miley. He added that the reason why they both get along is the fact that she is just like him, she is very passionate about what she does.

On the other hand, Liam Hemsworth was recently spotted with his Australian girlfriend Maddison Brown.