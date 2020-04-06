Miley Cyrus seems to be a rebel with a cause during the coronavirus pandemic. While most Hollywood celebrities are doing their part by staying indoors and self-isolating, Miley Cyrus is stepping out.

Miley and her boyfriend Cody Simpson broke quarantine for a good cause. Reportedly, the loved-up couple surprised healthcare workers in Los Angeles by delivering 120 free tacos to a local hospital as thanks for their tireless work.

Australian singer Cody, documented the philanthropic outing on Instagram, writing: 'Tacos for the incredible healthcare workers at our local hospital!'

He went on to say that he was so grateful for these true legends of their time, who are dedicating their lives to battle this pandemic. He urged others to show some love to theirs in the community.

In one snap, Miley and Cody could be seen posing next to a trolley of paper bags filled with tacos.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson took a big risk by breaking quarantine and ironically they could have made the jobs of healthcare professionals even harder if they had been infected. But we can't begrudge them because of their appreciative gesture.

Reportedly, the couple wore protective masks and gloves as they proudly showcased their charitable efforts.

Cody also reportedly uploaded a photo of thankful healthcare workers posing with their tacos.

Miley also recently announced that she and MAC Cosmetics are working together to help those heavily impacted by coronavirus. Miley Cyrus isn't sitting back and passively waiting for the pandemic to pass.

Miley Cyrus is hoping to raise $10 million dollars to donate to organisations helping those in need. And we have to say, you go girl.