Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's first daughter, is said to be very close to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Even Kareena is supportive of Sara who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath.

The film is set to release November 30, 2018.

If we go by the latest reports, Kareena has lent her makeup artist and hair stylist to Sara for Simmba movie. A source told DNA, "Kareena has lent her hairstylist and make-up artist of many years, Pompy, to Sara. Bebo, apparently, was not very happy with the newcomer's look in Kedarnath, so she told Pompy to do the young girl's make-up in Simmba. In fact, even for the climax of Kedarnath, Sara will have a different look done by him."

Earlier when Kareena was asked about her relationship with Sara at a book launch event, Kareena revealed that she was not her teacher and was very busy in her life. Kareena also said that Sara is extremely talented and has it in her genes. She was sure that Sara will be successful in the industry with her beauty and talent.

Sara was earlier going to make her debut with the film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput but because of a tiff between the producers, the film got shelved. Sara still had the film Simmba in her kitty, which also stars Ranveer Singh and was a perfect opportunity for her but Sara landed in legal trouble with the dates of Kedarnath. Now finally the issue is resolved and Sara will soon be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranveer Singh as well.

Apart from Kareena, Sara's mother Amrita Singh is also very supportive of her. Amrita made sure that Sara got enough screen time in Simmba and her role was good enough for her work to be recognized.