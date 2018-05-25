Sara Ali Khan, who is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, has already landed herself in legal trouble. A film producer of her debut film Kedarnath has filed a suit against Saif Ali Khan's daughter over a dispute over dates, The Times of India reported.

Hitesh Jain, the producer of Kedarnath, dragged Sara, her agent and talent management company to court to restrain the actress from working on her second film Simmba starring Ranveer Singh as she has already given dates for her debut film.

Guy In The Sky Productions wants the court to direct Sara to complete the shooting of her first film and also demanded Rs 5 crore in damages. According to TOI, the question discussed in the court is whether the actor can give their dates, which was initially allocated to some other, to another film.

In his complaint, Jain said that last year, Sara agreed to come on board as the female of the film along with Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead. An agreement was also made last year regarding the same.

However, now according to the plea, she was informed that the shooting of Kedarnath will happen in May, June and July, but her agent said that she won't be available in June because she has given dates to Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty's Simmba.

Well, this is not the first time that Sara's debut has embroiled in a controversy. The film has been facing trouble ever since its inception. In February, there were reports that the film has been shelved, later it was revealed that the producers had a fallout.

Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment dragged the director of the film Abhishek Kapoor to the Bombay High Court for circulating bogus statements.

"In response to the various bogus statements and slanderous/defamatory material being circulated in the media by GITS against KriArj it may be noted that all such statements/articles are absolutely baseless, bogus, frivolous and without any merit or semblance of truth whatsoever and are hereby totally denied and stand rejected. There is enough material to show that KriArj has complied with all its commitments as per their understanding with AK / GITS," the statement issued by KriArj Entertainment's lawyer Lavin C Hirani said.