Game of Thrones fans are disappointed for the poor ending but a fan has recently released a video showing how Game of Thrones should have ended. The video is going viral as it covers everything which HBO's much-acclaimed show failed to touch.

Fans were waiting for two years to watch Game of Thrones season 8. The last season started airing in April and ended in mind-May but it left all the fans wanting something more... something magical. Fans have started a petition to reshoot the entire season but that is not happening. But what can happen is we can speculate as to how the series should have ended.

To fix Game of Thrones season 8 ending, a YouTube channel has uploaded a video (attached below), narrating in some great details as to how the show should have ended.

The first part of the video examines why the show actually failed to impress the audience. As we all know, Night King was stabbed by Arya Stark in episode 3 "The Long Night" and for the remaining three episodes, we saw nothing but poor execution of such amazing characters.

The narrator in the video argues that Night King was much more important than Cersei Lannister as when the show started, and for this argument, we can also include George RR Martin's book for that matter, we saw the attack of White Walkers. We didn't see the death of Jon Arryn but we saw how White Walkers have murdered the men of Night's Watch. It proves that by killing Night King mid-season, the creators actually removed the most important character from the show.

In the fan fiction video, the narrator then suggests that instead of Night King dying in episode 3, he survived the battle but Westeros was burnt to the ground. After an amazing battle between Jon Snow and Night King, it was revealed that dragonglass has no effect on him whatsoever. We have been under the assumption that dragonglass would kill him but to Jon's surprise, dragonglass would be useless on him. The dead Dothraki and Unsullied will join the White Walkers and will force Daenerys and her remaining army to retract to the King's Landing.

In the King's Landing, Cersei Lannister will only let everyone inside the Red Keep if and only if Daenerys Targaryen bends the knees in front of everyone, which she did for the sake of her people. By doing that, Daenerys has come out as victorious and not the Mad Queen as presented in the show.

Meanwhile, Bran Stark would warg himself and learn that Night King's powers comes from the Grand Weirdwood Tree, the place where Children of Men actually converted him. Daenerys will go there to destroy the tree but will soon learn that destroying the magic will ultimately destroy all kinds of magic including Jon Snow, who was resurrected by magic only.

Jon Snow is understanding and will let Daenerys go and destroy the tree and ultimately end Night King. By doing that, we will see the end of Jon Snow.

In King's Landing, after all the White Walkers are now defeated, we see Cersei Lannister becoming Mad Queen and it would be Jaime Lannister who would murder his lover, his queen.

One can always go back and argue as to how the creators would have made Game of Thrones better but once should be grateful for watching something this amazing. This fanfiction video is surely brilliant as it covers several plot details but in the end, this is nothing but a fan theory.