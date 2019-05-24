Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke was offered the lead role of Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy but she turned down the offer after she got sick of going nude onscreen.

In HBO's Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke played the role of Mad Queen Daenerys Targaryen. As a part of the story and her character's story arch, Emilia had to shed clothes on screen. The acclaimed actress recently admitted that once had made that decision it was the "only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman" and she could not comprehend the fact that people will be asking the same question to her all her acting career.

As we all know, the role of Anastasia Steele was then went to Dakota Johnson who played the character gracefully. As per Emilia Clarke, Sam Taylor-Johnson [Fifty Shades of Grey director] is a magician and she admired her vision to portray these characters on the big screen. But she was often bombarded with the question because she is a woman.

"It's annoying as hell and I'm sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn't do it so some guy could check out my t*ts, for God's sake," she said.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter's roundtable, Emilia Clarke further weighed in about the nudity and stated that she did a minimal amount of nudity for Game of Thrones and she is "pigeonholed for life" and she couldn't have said yes to a movie where the entire narrative is about sex and being naked.

"I was just like, 'No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, 'No, you can't keep asking me this question.'"

So, are we ever going to see Emilia Clarke shedding clothes in future movie or shows? Well, in one of her previous interviews that dates back to 2015, Emilia admitted that she never said that she is not going to do nudity.

In the work front, after Game of Thrones, fans are going to see Emilia Clarke in the upcoming holiday rom-com directed by Paul Feig and co-written by Emma Thompson.