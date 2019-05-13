Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 "The Bells" featured the bloodiest sequences of all time. The second last episode of HBO's Emmy Award-winning showed Daenerys Targaryen going mad and turning everything into dust and rubble.

Major spoilers ahead:

In the recently released episode of HBO's Game of Thrones season 8 "The Bells" we saw how Daenerys Targaryen finally became what we always feared — a perfect replica of her father. By burning the entire King's Landing along with its citizens, Daenerys Targaryen has proved that she is the Mad Queen.

What was worse than seeing the entire town going dust was the end of Cersei and Jaime Lannister. Cersei has remained the most powerful enemy in the South. After Night King, she was the true enemy that made everyone feared. At the same time, in her entire journey — from Robbert Baratheon's wife to the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms — we saw how fearsome Cersei Lannister truly was. However, dying with Jaime gave her a poetic end but that was it! Cersei deserved a perfect ending and not the way we have just witnessed in the highly acclaimed TV show.

As per Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 promo, we see the arrival of Mad Queen and how her entire Dothraki army is shouting her name. So, if in the beginning, you thought that Night King or Cersei Lannister are the true enemies then you were wrong just like millions of fans. In the end, what actually is going to matter is how Jon Snow / Aegon Targaryen will put a rest to Daenerys Targaryen with the help of his cousin sister Arya Stark.

To kill Daenerys Targaryen will be the end of the entire story, which none of us would have expected. For us, Daenerys was this sweet little girl who was first molested by her own brother and then she saw the death of all those men she truly loved. In the entire run, we felt close to her because of her nature but of all of a sudden, we got to see this new face of hers that needed nothing but the blood of innocent.

Daenerys Targaryen has proved that anything is possible when it is about the throne which she truly deserves. In a way, she proved that she is worst than Cersei Lannister or Night King.

Emilia Clarke will be seen playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen for one last time when Game of Thrones will return with season 8 episode 6 on HBO next Sunday night.