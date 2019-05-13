Major Spoilers ahead:

In Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 "The Bells," we witnessed how Daenerys Targaryen has burned down entire King's Landing. As a result of her action, millions of people have lost their lives.

The episode also featured the death of several of Game of Thrones characters like Lord Varys, Euron Greyjoy, and others. But it somehow did not give us the satisfaction which all the fans of Game of Thrones needed.

Daenerys Targaryen's brutal actions proved that she is the Mad Queen who has arrived at the King's Landing to burn down everything and everyone. Just like her father, who once shouted "burn them all," Daenerys actually burned everything and did not leave anyone alive.

In the final moments of the episode, we saw how the entire city crumbled on Cersei and Jaime Lannister and they probably are dead as well. But we also witnessed how Jon Snow and Arya Stark finally realizing that Daenerys is the bad news and she has to go if the world has to live in peace.

The recently released promo for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 starts by showing the fall of King's Landing and everything around Jon Snow / Aegon Targaryen is burned to dust. For instance, we also saw Tyrion Lannister coming to the city on feet and examining the destruction from his own eyes.

We see the Dothraki army shouting Daenerys Targaryen's name as the entire city burns in the backdrop. We also see Arya Stark looking up to her in total despise and it shows how she is going to murder Daenerys in the last and final episode of Game of Thrones.

It would be interesting to see how Jon Snow will finally confront Daenerys and he will eventually decide that it should be him who should rule the Seven Kingdoms. Sansa and Bran Stark were absent from the recently released episode and they might come back in some capacity in the final episode of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 is going to air on HBO on next Sunday at 9 pm. In India, the final episode will air on Monday morning at 6:30 am on Hotstar.