Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 "The Iron Throne" aired earlier this week and with that, the highly acclaimed fantasy drama took its last breath. The recently released season 8 has disappointed every fan of Game of Thrones but it has also united millions of fans from around the world. There will be no more episodes featuring our beloved characters and the actors behind those characters recently shared their heartbreaking goodbyes to fans and their respective characters.

Shooting Game of Thrones had been a tiring process for everyone. The cast and crew had to endure so much to create something of this magnitude. Several actors of this HBO's soap opera took to their respective social media handles to say their final goodbyes.

Emilia Clarke, who played the role of Mad Queen Daenerys Targaryen, took to her Instagram to share the picture of herself along with the rest of the cast members of Game of Thrones. In the caption, Clarke talked about her character and how the character has left a print on her adult life. As per Emilia, the fantasy drama series has shaped her as a woman, as an actor, and as a human being. She also hoped for her late father to see how far she has come as an actress. In the end, she thanked her millions of fans for being with her through thick and thin and for loving the character she played for eight and a half years.

"I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we've made and what I've done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you, there is no us. And now our watch has ended," she wrote.

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, addressed her message to her iconic character. Sophie thanked Sansa for teaching her bravery and where exactly true strength lies. Sophie started playing Sansa when she was only 13 years old and will leave the character behind forever.

"Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I'll miss this more than anything," Sophie added.

You can also check out social media posts of Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, and others below:

just here for the memes — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) May 20, 2019

With "The Iron Throne" HBO's Game of Thrones has finally ended. We will be returning to the world of Westeros when HBO will start airing Game of Thrones' prequel series in 2020.