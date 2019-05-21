Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 "The Iron Throne" aired earlier this week and with that, the highly acclaimed fantasy drama took its last breath. The recently released season 8 has disappointed every fan of Game of Thrones but it has also united millions of fans from around the world. There will be no more episodes featuring our beloved characters and the actors behind those characters recently shared their heartbreaking goodbyes to fans and their respective characters.
Shooting Game of Thrones had been a tiring process for everyone. The cast and crew had to endure so much to create something of this magnitude. Several actors of this HBO's soap opera took to their respective social media handles to say their final goodbyes.
Emilia Clarke, who played the role of Mad Queen Daenerys Targaryen, took to her Instagram to share the picture of herself along with the rest of the cast members of Game of Thrones. In the caption, Clarke talked about her character and how the character has left a print on her adult life. As per Emilia, the fantasy drama series has shaped her as a woman, as an actor, and as a human being. She also hoped for her late father to see how far she has come as an actress. In the end, she thanked her millions of fans for being with her through thick and thin and for loving the character she played for eight and a half years.
"I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we've made and what I've done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you, there is no us. And now our watch has ended," she wrote.
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, addressed her message to her iconic character. Sophie thanked Sansa for teaching her bravery and where exactly true strength lies. Sophie started playing Sansa when she was only 13 years old and will leave the character behind forever.
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
"Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I'll miss this more than anything," Sophie added.
You can also check out social media posts of Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, and others below:
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT ?
Thank you, HBO! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/W5jdWbs160— Peter Dinklage (@Peter_Dinklage) May 20, 2019
just here for the memes— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) May 20, 2019
With "The Iron Throne" HBO's Game of Thrones has finally ended. We will be returning to the world of Westeros when HBO will start airing Game of Thrones' prequel series in 2020.