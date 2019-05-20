HBO's Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 "The Iron Throne" aired earlier on May 19 and with that the highly acclaimed TV series has finally come to an end. It won't be wrong to say that the fantasy drama series came like a storm but eventually everything that remained was the dust and memories of some amazing episodes from previous seasons.

Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 "The Iron Throne":

The culminating episode started with King's Landing nearly destroyed and Tyrion finding the dead bodies of Jaime and Cersei Lannister in the Red Keep ruins. The episode featured the madness of Queen Daenerys Targaryen and how Jon Snow finally become Azor Ahai.

In the end, Bran The Broken became the King of all the Six Kingdoms, whereas Sansa Stark crowned as the Queen in the North.

With the final episode, we got to witness some moments which we are going to cherish forever, for example, Jon Snow's kissing Ghost, Dragon's cry and melting of Iron Throne, and Tyrion Lannister's speech but the entire season has disappointed us for so many reasons.

Poor Writing:

Fans from around the world have come together to urge HBO to reshoot the entire season 8. That's practically not possible but this has let everyone know that after the writers ran out of original content from George RR Martin's books, the show suffered a massive blow. This season 8 alone proved that the makers had nothing to show for and if they would have wanted, they could have finished all the six episodes in mere three episodes as there was nothing left to explore. With such poor writing and disappointing ending, Game of Thrones had everything to become the best show in the world but alas! fans will always remember if for poor executing of these characters.

Loose Ends:

When Game of Thrones started airing in 2011, we learned several things about the characters. Like Jon Snow could be Azor Ahai, Bran Stark can travel through time, Arya Stark can change faces, Daenerys Targaryen can walk through the fire, The Lord of Light, and whatnot. But when the conclusion happened, none of these thoughts or tangents were explored. In the end, fans were left wanting more but it was not offered to us. Tangents like faceless man, Lord of Light, The Princes that was Promised were never discussed or didn't even come to light in the last season.

Fewer Deaths:

Game of Thrones is famous for showing deaths of fan-favorite characters. With season 8, we were hoping to get our heartbroken for several times. The show had several heartbreaking moments, like Ser Jorah Mormont's deaths but those moments were not shocking — it was well intended from the beginning that we are going to see tons of deaths in season 8 but all we saw were the death of Daenerys Targaryen, Jorah, Missandei, Jaime and Cersei Lannister, and Lord Varys. The "Red Wedding" episode had more deaths than this entire season 8 combined. We wanted to see the death of Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister in the very early episodes. If that could have happened then we were left in shock and would have wondered how they are going to end the series

It was 'Game' of Thrones not some Nicholas Spark's love story drama where the guy had to suffer in the end after the death of his beloved.

Game of Thrones season 8 felt like a heartbreak — you didn't know it had broken up with you after season 7 only and you were hoping that it would work out but then it wasn't ever meant to be.