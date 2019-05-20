Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 is mere few hours away from its official airing on HBO. The last episode is going to feature the final battle between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Several details of the upcoming episode have been leaked online and now show's star, Sophie Turner, has admitted that the ending will upset most of the fans.

Game of Thrones season 8 is heavily criticised by fans and critics alike. More than a million fans have urged HBO to reshoot season 8 with competent writers. At the same time, show's star, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, admitted something shocking about the upcoming final episode of Emmy Award-winning fantasy drama series.

While speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine, Sophie Turner, who recently got married to her fiancé Joe Jonas, said that the ending is great in her views but she thinks that a lot of fans are going to be upset with the ending.

"It's a great ending, from my perspective, it's very satisfying. But I think a lot of people will be upset too," she said without divulging any more details about the upcoming episode.

Sophie, however, admitted that it was definitely a relief as the Game of Thrones is finally coming to an end after eight and a half years. She also revealed that she is now having some sort of identity crisis after leaving Sansa Stark behind.

"I've grown up for so many years as this character," Sophie Turner explained during the interview. "If I wasn't filming, I was promoting it, if I wasn't promoting it then it was on TV. I was immersed in Sansa, so finally stepping out of it, I don't actually know what I like to do or who I really am."

Sophie Turner also asserted that her character, Sansa Stark, taught her several things because if you go back and see the journey of an artist and the character she portrayed for so many years, you will come to an understanding that these two lived a parallel life. Sansa had no idea how the world of Westeros works and Sophie had no idea how the entertainment industry works.

The entire world will be waiting to see how Sophie Turner's character will conclude in the upcoming Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6. The last episode will air on HBO at 9 pm in the United States. Indian fans will be able to stream on Monday morning on Hotstar.