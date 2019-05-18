Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 is going to be the last time when we are going to see the world of Westeros and the amazing characters it brought to life. Game of Thrones prequel is still in work and it might bring the origin story to Night King but fans are currently focused on the last and the final episode which is going to air in just two days.

Game of Thrones season 8 has met with some heavy criticism from fans from around the world. Several fans are blaming the poor writing for such a disappointing story arc. As we mentioned earlier, a fan has even started an online petition to urge HBO to reshoot the ongoing last season with "competent writers." As of this writing, that petition has already grossed more than 850,000 signatures and it will touch the 1 million mark by Saturday. But are things going to get different with the currently untitled episode 6 of Game of Thrones season 8?

For starters, in the upcoming episode, we are going to see the conclusion of those characters whom we have adored from the last ten years. We might see Arya Stark wearing some face to kill Daenerys Targaryen. At the same time, there are chances that we might see Bran Stark finally warging into a dragon and burning Daenerys Targaryen alive. Whatever the scenario is, fans deserve a magical ending from a show like Game of Thrones and we just have to wait a couple of days to stream it online.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 will feature Kit Harington as Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark. It would be interesting to see if we get to see some other major characters reprising their respective roles.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 will air in the United States on Sunday at 9 pm on HBO. In India, the uncensored episode of HBO's Game of Thrones will air on Hotstar on Monday, May 20, 2019. Fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch it on Sky Atlantic at 2 am on Monday morning.