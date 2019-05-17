There was a time when fans simply couldn't control their excitement after seeing a brand new episode of HBO's Game of Thrones. The previous episodes from earlier seasons were full of shocking moments, some amazing twists, unpredictable endings, and brilliant writing. Everything, however, changed when the highly acclaimed fantasy drama started airing its season 8.

Game of Thrones season 8 is heavily criticized by fans from all around the world. Fans are not happy how the creators have changed Daenerys Targaryen's story arc and in just one episode made her the Mad Queen. Fans are even disappointed by the creators over not working on the prophecies of Azor Ahai and never fully using Bran Stark's three-eyed-raven powers.

Fans from around the world had high expectations with this show but somehow, everyone is wondering what went wrong with this ongoing season. The creators had a brilliant budget and had the best crew in the world. To produce six episodes, the team took around two years and fans were expecting to see something amazing but it failed to achieve all those hypes.

That being said, there is one person who can still fix everything — George RR Martin.

The characters of HBO's Game of Thrones are adapted from George RR Martin's highly praised book series. The author is surprisingly quiet on Twitter ever since season 8 episode 1 premiered on HBO. The author had mixed feelings about the direction of his stories. As earlier mentioned, he stated that he thinks there should be more seasons to wrap up the story of all these characters. In addition to this, in a recent interview, he somehow implied to have a creative difference between himself and Game of Thrones' showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff.

So, how George RR Martin can still save Game of Thrones? Well, the author is yet to finish the last two novels in this saga and can actually change the narrative in the best way possible. It is up to him how he is going to bring an end to Night King and how he can present the final facedown between Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen.

George RR Martin must be aware of all the criticism the show is facing at this moment and he will be doing everything in his power to avoid these mistakes.

That being said, George RR Martin's last Game of Thrones book, A Dance With Dragons was released back in 2011 and the content helped till season five. Martin's next book in the series, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring has no publishing dates. Fans may have to wait another couple of years to read these stories and accepting a good conclusion to their favourite characters.