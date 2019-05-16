Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 featured Arya Stark coming out of the crumbled city only to find her allegiance changing. An entire city burned right in front of her eyes and all she came out to see was a destroyed palace and a white horse waiting for her. Many are convinced that Arya Stark has died but several are now theorizing that she will wear Cersei Lannister's face before she will assassinate Daenerys Targaryen.

We recently covered how fans are thinking that Arya Stark is the Death, riding on a pale white horse. Now, there are several fans who are wondering that Arya Stark is finally going to become a faceless man before she will go the Iron Throne to murder Mad Queen Targaryen.

As we have seen in previous seasons that Arya Stark has trained in the Free City of Braavos by Jaqen H'ghar and finally became the faceless man. Over the several episodes, we got the opportunity to see Arya wearing the face of several of her enemies to avenge the death of her own house members.

But the last we saw of Arya wearing a mask was when she poisoned the entire circle of House Frey and avenged the death of her mother and her elder brother, Robb Stark. Ever since then, we are just waiting to see Arya becoming someone else.

In the recently released Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 "The Bells," we saw the end of House Lannister as we knew it. The twins, Cersei and Jaime Lannister, got crushed to death when they both were on their way to escape the King's Landing. That being said, we simply don't know if they are dead or not. There are chances that Cersei and Jaime are deeply wounded and might have survived the fall of the wall on their heads.

But if there was no twist and Cersei Lannister is really dead, then Arya Stark can easily go and wear her face and can appear face-to-face with Daenerys Targaryen. The Mad Queen will be surrounded by Dothraki and Unsullied armies and it would be troublesome for Arya to directly approach her. If she wears Cersei's face, then she can easily get an audience of her own and it would be easy for her to stab Dany to death.

If Arya becomes Cersei, then it will also give the audience one last time to see Cersei and Daenerys blaming each other for the destruction of their family.

Game of Thrones will return for its final episode on HBO on Sunday.