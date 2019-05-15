Believe it or not, fans are not pleased with the ongoing Game of Thrones season 8 episodes. The released five episodes failed to touch the hype and even disappointed fans of the ground level. Considering this, fans have started a petition for HBO to remake season 8 after all the negative ratings and reviews.

In our extensive article on Game of Thrones season 8, we have covered how HBO's acclaimed fantasy drama failed all the expectations. Millions of fans had high hopes for Game of Thrones because the creators took almost two years to complete the series. At the very same time, they had the best technical and acting crew in the world. HBO offered them all the resources but in the end, fans were not pleased to see the outcome.

After Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 "The Bells" aired, fans realized that this is not the ending which we wanted from a show like this. In the episode, we saw Daenerys Targaryen burning down the entire King's Landing on her last dragon. After doing that, we got an entire negative side of this character. At the same time, there are several aspects which we did not get to see, for instance, Jon Snow's Azor Ahai, Bran Stark's three-eyed-raven, and Arya Stark's Faceless Man. Even Lord Varys death disappointed most of the fans.

After seeing such disappointing episodes, a change.org petition has called on HBO to re-do the entire season 8 of Game of Thrones. As of this writing, the petition has already crossed 13,000 signatures.

"David Benioff and DB Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (ie the books) to fall back on," the petition says. "This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!"

Even though the episode was heavily panned by critics and fans, it has already become the most-watched episode in Game of Thrones history. We all know that there is nothing going to happen with the petition as it is not practically possible but it may let the creators work on the problems and offer us something good with Game of Thrones' prequel series.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 will feature Daenerys Targaryen becoming Mad Queen and how Jon Snow is going to stab her to death with Arya Stark's Valyrian steel dagger. The episode is slated to release on next Sunday at 9 pm on HBO.