Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 "The Bells" aired on Sunday night and it featured how Jon Snow tried to be the man Daenerys Targaryen wanted him to be. The last and final episode will air in just a couple of days. Before we dive into the world with no more episodes of Game of Thrones, we are hoping to see some high-octane end to this series.

Spoilers for recently released Game of Thrones episode:

From the very beginning of the show, we all had high hopes from a character like Jon Snow / Aegon Targaryen (Kit Harington). The character was shown an underdog but excelled in everything which came in his way. He was the first one to befriend the Wildings and even mate with a Wilding girl.

After his brutal murder, we thought that we won't be able to see more of him but the character was resurrected by the Red Priestess Melisandre and from there on, we believed that Jon is the Prince That Was Promised aka Azor Ahai.

After the Battle of Bastards, Jon Snow proved that he is man enough to kill a person like Ramsay Bolton and get back the place which belongs to his people. After killing hundreds and thousands of White Walkers, Jon proved again that he is here for a long time and his resurrection meant something more than we could see at that time.

However, everything about the character changed with Game of Thrones season 8. In this ongoing season, we saw Jon Snow struggling with his real identity, and how is afraid to lose Daenerys Targaryen — his aunt as well as his intimate partner.

In episode 5 "The Bells," we saw how Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) refused to hear Tyrion Lannister's (Peter Dinklage) plea. The Mad Queen rode the dragon and burned down the entire city including the people. In the parallel sequence, we saw Jon Snow finally realizing that Daenerys is not the right person for the realm and she must die.

To kill Daenerys Targaryen is not going to be an easy task. As she has finally become the queen and if Jon will murder the queen, he will become the Queenslayer. He will instantly be considered a traitor and there are chances that Unsullied or Dothraki army will execute him then and there.

But this is not what fans are concerned at this moment. The character had a brilliant arc. We first realized that he will kill the Night King, which did not happen. Now if he will kill Daenerys Targaryen, it may feel that we lost the opportunity to witness Azor Ahai. At a given condition, even Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) can kill Daenerys and if she can kill the last surviving enemy then what was the reason behind resurrecting Jon Snow in the first place?

If Jon Snow stayed dead, then too the Night King would have come and even then Daenerys would have to come to the North to kill him his armies. Even Night King was killed by Arya and Jon's resurrection holds no meaning whatsoever.

In the upcoming final episode of Game of Thrones, we are hoping to finally get the answers to these questions. Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 is going to air on Monday morning at 6:30 on Hotstar in India.