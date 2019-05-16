Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 featured Arya Stark coming out of the crumbled city only to find a white horse waiting for her. There are hundreds of theories about this particular horse and several fans are convinced that Arya Stark has died and become Death.

There is this interesting theory currently circulating on Reddit that in the recently released episode of Game of Thrones season 8 that merges Game of Thrones with Bible. As per the theory, the horse in the final scene of "The Bells" could be a reference to a passage in Bible that somehow foreshadows Arya Stark's future in the show.

As per the Redditor, the white horse in the show represents the stallion of Death ridden by one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. As per the Book of Revelation, "And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him."

In simpler words, this could mean that Arya Stark has finally become Death, and is going to kill the Mad Queen Daenerys Targaryen. This is indeed a very interesting theory as in the earlier seasons of Game of Thrones, we saw Arya literally coming face-to-face with death on multiple occasions. Even in this ongoing season, she once stated that she has seen several faces of death. Would this mean that Arya Stark has also died and what we are going to see in the final episode of Game of Thrones is a nameless girl, wearing Arya Stark's face and putting her dagger in Daenerys' heart? Well, we just have to wait a couple of days to see that gruesome death.

Meanwhile, there is this another theory about Arya Stark and the white horse. Many fans are assuming that the white horse is actually Bran Stark, finally warging himself into a horse. In the previous seasons, we have witnessed that Bran warged himself into his pet direwolf and later into Hodor — could this mean that he has warged into a white horse and came to King's Landing to save his sister?

Game of Thrones will return for its final episode on Sunday night on HBO.