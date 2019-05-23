Game of Thrones has finally ended and all that is left are the memories of some exemplary episodes and several shocking deaths. Fans, however, are still trying to come with several speculations and theories about their favorite characters. Several fans now think that Game of Thrones ending was foreshadowed in season 1 poster.

In Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 "The Iron Throne" we got to see how Tyrion Lannister suggested that it should be Bran Stark or Bran The Broken who should rule all the kingdoms. Upon asking, Bran replied so casually that he always knew that this is what going to happen with him. Fans are now wondering that the end of this award-winning TV series was revealed way back in season 1.

In Game of Thrones season 1 poster, you would see Ned Stark sitting on the Iron Throne. To his right, you will find a raven sitting. We all know that in Game of Thrones, Bran Stark is the Three-Eyed-Raven. Everyone is now speculating that Bran Stark's future was defined from season 1 only and it was well intended that neither Daenerys Targaryen nor Jon Snow will get to sit on the Iron Throne.

Furthermore, in the poster, the caption reads, "You win or you die." Well, Ned Stark suffered a brutal death and in a way, even Bran Stark died when he fell from the top of the tower but he was saved by the raven as he was meant for bigger things — in a way, Bran Stark did win the Game of Thrones.

You can check out a few of the fans who are going crazy over this theory below:

It was right in front of everyone the whole time... this is the GoT poster from season 1. Notice the raven on the left side ? pic.twitter.com/vjAdI372eM — Hayley (@haybutler) May 22, 2019

Season 1 GoT poster. Setting us up for that unsatisfying ending right from the get go. Sigh pic.twitter.com/Kvui5pDEQ7 — Mulva (@TheezGoToEleven) May 22, 2019

Well, it was intended or not but the raven sitting on the Iron Throne suggests that the writers had thought it through when they started developing this series.

Meanwhile, HBO boss has recently shut down all the rumors or talks about working on a Game of Thrones spinoff. But that does not mean that we are not going to see this fantasy world anymore. HBO and George RR Martin are currently working on several Game of Thrones prequels and one of them will start filming this June.