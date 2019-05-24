Game of Thrones season 8 finale featured Jon Snow finally becoming Azor Ahai but a lot of fans missed the hidden message in it.

In Game of Thrones world, prophecies had a lot of influence. From the very beginning, we were hearing about a legendary warrior, Azor Ahai, to come to Westeros and help everyone. As per the old prophecy, a hero will be reborn to wake dragons from stone and reforge the great sword Lightbringer that defeated the darkness those thousands of years ago.

As per the prophecy, the weapon was forged with a loving wife's heart and as per Thoros of Myr, great power requires great sacrifices and this is why the legendary figure did what he had to do.

In George RR Martin's third and fifth novels, Melisandre stated the following:

"When the red star bleeds and the darkness gathers, Azor Ahai shall be born again amidst smoke and salt to wake dragons out of stone. The bleeding star has come and gone, and Dragonstone is the place of smoke and salt. Stannis Baratheon is Azor Ahai reborn!"

But as we all know, Stannis Baratheon died long ago.

Ever since Jon Snow was resurrected by Melisandre, there were theories that he is going to be the Promised Prince or Azor Ahai. However, there were characters like Arya Stark or Jaime Lannister that were also considered by fans who could become the greatest warrior of this time.

But in Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 "The Iron Throne," Jon Snow or Aegon Targaryen proved that he is the real Azor Ahai.

For starters, Jon Snow is a reborn character. He literally died in the story and was later resurrected. The character also had a Valyrian steel sword which he used to fight off his enemies. But most importantly, he stabbed his loving partner in the gut to defeat the darkness.

As we saw in the episode, Daenerys Targaryen would have spread darkness in the entire Westeros and she had to die if the Light had to survive.

Jon Snow is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark — which makes him the Prince and ultimately the true heir to the Iron Throne.

After killing Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow somehow united all the kingdoms — another important aspect of the prophecy.

Even though the character had to move away from his loved ones and was punished to spend the rest of his living days behind the Broken Wall in North, in the end, Jon Snow finally became Azor Ahai, The Prince That Was Promised.