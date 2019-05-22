Game of Thrones season 8 has received negative reviews for poor writing and mediocre execution of such an eminent story. Sophie Turner has a word or two for all those who have something negative to say about HBO's Emmy Award-winning fantasy drama.

In a recently released interview with The New York Times, Sophie Turner talked about all the negative comments coming from the fans and how those trolls and online petitions are actually disrespectful to everyone involved with the show.

We talked about the disappointed fans and how there were several loose ends in the story which the writers did not cover. At the same time, by the end, it did not even feel like watching a series that beheaded its protagonist in the very first season. It felt more like a happy-go-merry kind of tale where everyone happily lived ever after. As we earlier stated, an online petition titled, "Remake Game of Thrones season 8 with competent writers" has got more than 1.3 million signatures.

"All of these petitions and things like that — I think it's disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season," Sophie Turner said during her interview. "Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it's not what they want to see is just disrespectful."

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark for more than eight years, further stated that fans had a perception as to how the series is going to end and when things did not go the way fans wanted, they started to talk about it like this.

In the final episode of Game of Thrones season 8 titled "The Iron Throne," Sophie Turner's character, Sansa Stark, was appointed as the Queen in the North. As per the 22-year-old Sophie, Sansa would be a loving ruler in the North as this is the place where she truly belongs. This is Sansa always wanted, to go back to her home and protect her people.

Sophie Turner will next be seen playing the role of Jane in the upcoming X-Men: The Dark Phoenix movie. The movie is slated to release on June 5, 2019.