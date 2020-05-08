Anushka Shetty is all thrilled to cross the record of 3 million followers on her Instagram account. The Baahubali actress shared an interesting photo to thank all her fans on the page.

Twitter is the biggest social media channel to connect with media and fans and there are several fake accounts created in the name of Anushka Shetty. But, it is not clear as she has stayed away from it. However, she is active on Facebook, where she has 17.2 million fans, and Instagram, where she crossed 3 million followers on May 6.

Anushka Shetty created her account on Instagram and shared her first post on April 1 in 2015. She often shares photos and videos, which offer a sneak peek into her personal and professional life. She crossed 2 million fans on this page on January 22, 2018. She had written, "Thank you all for the unconditional Love & support always forever❤️ Hope u all stay safe at home and responsible "

The Size Zero actress crossed the 3 million mark on May 6. Anushka Shetty edited a still from her upcoming movie Nishabdham to share her excitement on this achievement. She captioned it with, "Thank you all for the unconditional Love & support always forever❤️ Hope u all stay safe at home and responsible "

Despite being active on Instagram, Anushka Shetty took more than a year to another million followers. When newbies cross mark in just a span of a year after creating an account, many wonder, why it took so much time for the Baahubali star, who is one of the most sought after actresses down south.

Anushka Shetty was last seen playing the title role in Bhaagamathie, which was released in Telugu and Tamil in 2018. She also made a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in 2019. She has completed the shooting of Telugu-Tamil bilingual movie Nishabdham before the lockdown and is now eagerly waiting for its release in the cinema halls.