The makers of Nishabdam (Nishabdham) have almost struck a deal with Amazon and they are likely to make available on its OTT platform without its theatrical release after getting the nod of Anushka Shetty.

Nishabdham is a silent thriller film, which has been written by Kona Venkat and directed by Hemant Madhukar. Anushka Shetty is playing the lead role in the film. Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala are in supporting roles. This Telugu movie is ready for release in Tamil as Silent. But it has been delayed due to the shutdown of the cinema halls.

It was reported recently that Amazon had approached the producers of Nishabdam for its OTT platforms rights. Now we hear that the channel has agreed to pay the sum quoted by its makers. The transaction is expected to be finalised in a day or two. The film is made with a whopping budget of Rs 30 crore and the producers can get their money back through this deal, a source told Deccan Chronicle.

TG Viswa Prasad has jointly produced Nishabdam with Kona Venkat and he is ready to sell it to a private channel. But Kona Venkat is against the idea, which is said to be creating problems for the deal. "The two producers are to meet for discussions. They will also consult Anushka Shetty before reaching a final agreement," added the source.

It was rumoured earlier that Anushka Shetty was upset with the news about its release on OTT platform before its theatrical release. She was not cooperating with the producers and creating problems for them as she wants Nishabdam to have a theatrical release first. However, the makers have refuted these rumors.

People's Media Factory recently tweeted, "From the day one of shoot till date, our stars and technicians have been pillars of support to us through good and bad times, especially Anushka Shetty garu. Please do not believe in any baseless rumours you come across. If there is any major development, we shall announce it officially."