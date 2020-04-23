The bosses of People's Media Factory slammed the reports that Anushka Shetty is creating problems for the Nishabdam team through her non-cooperation. They said that they are baseless rumours.

Anushka Shetty was last seen in Bhaagamathie, which hit the screens a year after the release of Baahubali 2. Later, she made a guest appearance in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Almost two years passed after her fans saw her in a full-fledged role. Now they are all eagerly waiting for her next movie titled Nishabdam.

Nishabdam is a horror-thriller film, which is simultaneously shot and released in Tamil as Silence. Anushka Shetty is playing the lead role in Hemant Madhukar's film which features Madhavan, Anjali, Michael Madsen, Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey, and Srinivas Avasarala in supporting roles. The movie was to release in the cinema halls on April 2, but it has been postponed due to the lockdown.

Of late, it was rumoured that the makers were approached by a private OTT channel to release the film online. Anushka Shetty, who was upset with the news, was not cooperating with the producers and creating problems for them as she wants Nishabdam to have a theatrical release first. The owners of People's Media Factory have denied the reports.

People's Media Factory issued a clarification through a statement released on its Twitter page. They tweeted, "From the day one of shoot till date, our stars and technicians have been pillars of support to us through good and bad times, especially Anushka Shetty garu. Please do not believe in any baseless rumours you come across. If there is any major development, we shall announce it officially."

Anushka Shetty has been a no-nonsense actor and has always stayed away from controversies. She has also maintained a cordial relationship with the director, producers, actors and technicians that she worked with. That is why she been nicknamed 'Sweetie'. She has been paid the remuneration for Nishabdham. There is no reason for her to worry about its theatrical release.