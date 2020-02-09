Anushka Shetty and Madhavan Ranganathan's Nishabdam was initially slated for release on January 30. But there were no promotional activities or pre-release buzz about this film. Soon, it was said that the film has been postponed to February 21, but there was no official confirmation. And now, finally, an official announcement has been given that the makers have planned to release the film on April 2.

Relying on digital and satellite rights

Besides the lead actors, a lot had to be spent on costumes, crew and a lot more. So the makers are taking some more time in the completion of the film. The producers have relied on the digital rights and satellite rights of the film and also on the multi-language releases, being a Hollywood crossover film. So they are still busy recovering from the losses.

As per the sources, the delay in the release of the film is due to the huge amount of money that has to be spent on the completion of post-production work. It is said that the budget of the film has gone overboard as it was completely shot in the United States of America only.

Star-studded project

This is definitely a long delay and undoubtedly, too much delay and postponement might kills the buzz of the film. Nishabdam is directed by Hemanth Madhukar and has Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Srinivas Avasarala and others besides Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, who will be seen playing a cop in the film. Madhavan will be seen playing a musician.

Craze for Anushka

After Baahubali, this is Anushka's first film and in this crime thriller, she will be seen playing a speech and hearing impaired artist. With the Rajamouli directorial, Anushka has become very popular and also a pan-India actress. So expectations are really high on this film as her fans are awaiting the release of this multi-starrer film.