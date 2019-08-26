Arjun Rampal and his model-designer girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child recently. The duo named their son Arik Rampal. Gabriella recently opened up about motherhood and what kind of a father Arjun is.

Talking to Mid-day, Gabriella revealed that Arjun is such a hands-on father that she literally has to take the child away from him. She said, "All during the pregnancy, which was hard, my mother would tell me, 'wait till you see the baby'. While Arjun has done this before and so was calm and was with me every step of the way, I didn't have a reference point. I think he is going to be a great dad. He is so hands-on that sometimes I say 'give me my son back'."

Talking about the bond Arjun Rampal's two daughters share with Arik, Gabriella had said, "They love him. I see the relationship they have with Arjun, and it's one of respect but they are friends too. I wish to have the same one with Arik when he grows up."

Gabriella, who had put on 21 kilos during pregnancy, has lost almost all the weight and is back to being her usual self. Gabriella has shared several photos talking and explaining how she lost all the weight within a few days of delivering her baby naturally.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella met for the first time during an IPL after-party, which Arjun and Mehr's company organised. The duo soon hit-it-off and it took no time for their friendship to bloom into love.

Arjun Rampal's daughters too have accepted Gabriella into their lives and have understood why their parents separated. Arjun and Mehr, who parted ways in 2018 after 20 years of their marriage, are yet to file for their divorce. The couple has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 13.