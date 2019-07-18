Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have been blessed with a baby boy on Thursday (July 18'0 afternoon). Last evening, Arjun's daughters Mahikaa and Myra along with Gabriella's parents were spotted outside Mumbai's Hinduja hospital where Gabriella was admitted.

JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta took to Twitter to congratulate the new parents on the arrival of their baby. "Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless! ❤," Nidhi wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Arjun Rampal had shared his excitement about having a child with his girlfriend. The actor had taken a break from acting and is now expected to resume shoot post the birth of his first child with Gabriella.

Arjun was previously married to Mehr Jesia. The two parted ways in 2018 after 20 years of their marriage, are yet to file for their divorce. The couple has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 13.