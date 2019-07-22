Bollywood star Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were blessed with a baby boy on Thursday (July 18). Not just Gabriella's parents, Arjun's two daughters had also visited Mumbai's Hinduja hospital where Gabriella was admitted. JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta had taken to Twitter to congratulate the couple and announce the arrival of the little one.

While rumours of trouble in Mehr Jessia and Arjun Rampal's married life had been making rounds for a while, Hrithik Roshan's wife, Sussanne Khan was cited as the reason behind the problems brewing between the couple. However, there was no truth to the speculations. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella met for the first time during an IPL after-party, which Arjun and Mehr's company organises. The duo soon hit-it-off and it took no time for their friendship to bloom into love.

Arjun Rampal's daughters too have accepted Gabriella into their lives and have understood why their parents separated. Arjun and Mehr, who parted ways in 2018 after 20 years of their marriage, are yet to file for their divorce. The couple has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 13."They are still working out the financial terms of the separation. Mehr is a wonderful mother and wants to do what works best for her children," Mehr's friend was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Arjun also said about Gabriella, "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It's only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I'm blessed that they have, no questions asked."