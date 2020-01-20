Stylish star Allu Arjun is on cloud nine following the massive success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at the box office. Along with the team, he visited Vizag to thank the audience personally for making the film a blockbuster.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo clashed with Rajinikanth's Darbar and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. But it has ended up making better collection than the two movies. The movie has led the race this Sankranthi by collecting over Rs 200 crore gross at the worldwide box office in eight days. The film has not only recovered its distributors' investments but also earned them huge profit shares.

A thrilled Allu Arjun tweeted on January 18, "Thousand and thousands of gatherings at the theatres worldwide, Millions of Praises, Crores of Collections and above all Infinite Love & Blessings. Definitely need to Celebrate this Success which you have gifted us and Thank you all in Person. AVPL team humbly invites you to. The Success Celebrations. See You soon in Vizag & Tirupati. Thank you. Gratitude Forever."

The makers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo held a grand event at the RK Beach in Vizag on Sunday night to celebrate its success. Allu Arjun, Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Aravind and other members of the film unit were present on this occasion. All of them looked delighted and kept thanking the audience for their love and support. Later, Bunny took to Twitter to share some photos of the event.

Allu Arjun wrote, "I wholeheartedly Thank the people of Vizag for showering soo much love on me. Truly humbled to receive your blessings. #AVPL success Celebrations. I wholeheartedly thank my audience for blessing us with this magnanimous Hitt ... and bringing smiles into our lives. Soo contented in our hearts to celebrate the success with you all. Humbled #AVPL celebrations."

Allu Arjun tweeted a picture featuring him smiling with Trivikram Srinivas and Allu Aravind on the stage of the success party of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The stylish star wrote, "The smiles that come during a Genuine success is soo beautiful. The joy comes from deep inside. We get that joy only when people truly heart fully bless us. Thank you all for your blessings."

Music director S Thaman tweeted a photo featuring Allu Arjun hugging Trivikram Srinivas with a smile. He captioned it with, "Tat happiness when u c the our pillars of strength hugging each other with heartfull of success ♥️ Godbless Thanks to all the movie lovers who made this 2020 ♥️ with a B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R START My love & respect to @alluarjun gaaru & #Trivikram gaaru ♥️."

Responding to his post, Allu Arjun tweeted, "Wat a Picture. True mutual Love and Respect. What journey we had ... desire in our heart ... fear in our bones ... conviction in our mind ... open to our ears ... clear in our head ... work in our hands ... energy in our body ... dare in our chest ... focus in our eyes ... instincts in our gut ...true in our thought ... pure in our soul ... and now... Success in our Smiles. What a journey we had ❤️."