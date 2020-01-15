Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) continued to storm the worldwide box office on Monday and Tuesday. Its collection has crossed Rs 100 crore gross mark in the morning and matinee shows of its fourth day.

On clash with Darbar & Sarileru Neekevvuru

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released on January 12 and clashed with Darbar and Sarileru Neekevvuru. But the movie made a superb collection at the worldwide box office on Sunday and became the biggest opener for Allu Arjun. The Trivikram Srinivas-directed film remained strong at the ticket counters on Monday and Tuesday.

Many were surprised to see Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo registering 100 percent in several cinema halls on Tuesday too. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo continues to be Rock solid with Excellent Day 3 (Bhogi). It is running with Sold Out Houses and this is helping other films as well in A Centres. #SarilerNeekevvaru had a Good Day 4 with a strong show in A Centres."

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected approximately Rs 20.11 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Tuesday. With this, its three-day total collection has Rs 98 crore gross in the global market. The movie needs to collect Rs 2 crore to surpass Rs 100 crore gross mark. As you are reading this article, it has already fetched that amount in the morning and matinee shows on Wednesday.

In three days, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has earned a total o Rs 61.03 crore or its distributors, who have spent Rs 85 crore on its global theatrical rights. The movie needs Rs 23.97 crore to break the even. It is likely to recover more than 60 percent of this amount on Wednesday. The film is expected to fetch them the remaining amount in the next couple of days.