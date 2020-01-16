Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has overtaken the total collection of Sarileru Neekevvaru and Darbar in the USA and Australia box office. The film has become the highest grosser for stylish star Allu Arjun in both countries.

The fan following of Allu Arjun is much lower than that of Rajinikanth and Mahesh Babu in the USA and Australia. But Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had bigger than their films Sarileru Neekevvaru and Darbar in terms of its hype and curiosity. The movie released in the cinema halls days after their release. Many in the film industry were curious to know how the film would perform at the box office in these countries.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo opened to bigger response than Sarileru Neekevvaru and Darbar at the USA and Australia box office in the premiere shows. While two films witnessed a steep decline in the following days, the Trivikram Srinivas-directed film went on strength to strength at the ticket counters in both countries.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has crossed $1.8 million mark at the USA box office in four days. The movie has beaten all records of Allu Arjun's previous release to become the highest-grossing film for him. Jeevi tweeted, "#AlaVaikunthapurramulo is now the highest grosser of USA in 2020 among Indian films. Crossed $1.8 Million mark and will breach $2 Million on Friday! "

On the other hand, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Darbar have minted $1.79 million and $1.47 million at the USA box office in five and six days, respectively, Jeevi tweeted, "#SarileruNeekevvaru collects $111,445 from 237 locations on deals Tuesday in USA. Total gross till Tuesday is $1,793,236. Will cross Maharshi and then $2 million dollars by this weekend! Superb $Darbar (Telugu+Tamil) collects $25,906 on deals Tuesday from 125 locations in USA. Total gross so far is $1,473,923 "

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected A$ 379,752 at the Australia box office in four days. It is the highest number for Allu Arjun in the country. The movie has also overtaken Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has collected A$ 331,902, which is the number highest for superstar Mahesh Babu in the country.

Jeevi tweeted, "#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Australia box office: Weekend (Sunday): A$ 258,559 Monday: A$ 56,483 Tuesday: A$ 35,340 Wednesday: A$ 29,370 Total: A$ 379,752 Superb! #SarileruNeekevvaru at Australia box office: Weekend (2 days) gross: A$ 285,402Monday: A$ 21,516 Tuesday: A$ 15,482 Wednesday: A$ 9,501 Total: A$ 331,902 ."