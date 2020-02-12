Popular Tollywood actor Allu Arjun, who is known as the stylish star, is apparently making swift inroads into the B-Town, post the release of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. He is expected to make his debut in Bollywood soon.

Allu Arjun is the most popular Telugu actor in the Hindi speaking regions of north India. The dubbed versions of his Telugu films have become big hits with the Hindi audience.

The Hindi versions of his films like Sarrainodu and DJ have registered 260 and 212 million views, respectively, on YouTube. These are huge numbers even for a Bollywood movie. The response shows his popularity and fan following.

The songs of his film Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo created a big rage in the Hindi speaking regions. Hindi critic Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#ButtaBomma on repeat mode, song hook-step is driving youth crazy, such a simple yet extremely magical move. @alluarjun is undoubtedly one of the best dancers the country has ever seen. @ArmaanMalik22 you should sing more Telugu songs bro.. #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo."

Even Bollywood celebs are enjoying the soundtracks. B-Town actresses like Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty were seen dancing to the tunes of the song Butta Bomma from the movie in a TikTok video, which has gone viral on social media. People in the north are desperately waiting for Allu Arjun to enter Bollywood.

Allu Arjun also interacted with the media in Mumbai and gave them interviews. The stylish star confirmed that he is all set to make his debut in Bollywood and is currently on a lookout for proper script for the same. Of late, he is said to be meeting filmmakers in the city. He is expected to make an official announcement about his first Hindi film soon.

The buzz is that the people in the industry are happy with the way he is making inroads into B-Town. Critic Rohit Jaiswal tweeted, "I am really happy with the way Allu Arjun is making his way to bollywood, earlier interaction with mumbai based journalist then giving them interviews and now slowly slowly meeting with big level producers and industry people, something Big is coming that too very SOON @alluarjun."