Shilpa Shetty, being the fitness freak that she is, keeps experimenting with new Yoga asanas every now and then. And this time around, she will be seen teacher different yoga poses to Bigg Boss 13 contestants in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In a promo of Bigg Boss 13, Shilpa can be seen sitting with housemates at the lawn area. She is seen teaching the housemates poses to relax their mind, body and soul. And to no surprise, contestants find it difficult to perform the yoga positions.

Shilpa can be seen scolding Shehnaaz for not able to perform the yoga poses properly. Later, she asks contestants to perform couple yoga and watching them perform with utmost difficulty, Shilpa literally breaks into laughter. She does a face palm for having hard time teaching yoga poses to contestants and says, "Hey bhagwan, bhinn bhinn prakar ke yoga dekh liye maine."

In another video clip, Shilpa, who has hosted the second season of the Colors show, said that she watches the show closely. She said that she has seen a lot of contestants but that she has never seen such an "entertaining lot".

Shilpa Shetty then asked the contestants about their fondest memories in the show. Where Asim Riaz talked about his friendship with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla in the initial days of the show. Shehnaaz Gill will be heard talking about how the reality show has made her a celebrity. Sidharth was heard discussing about his connection with Shehnaaz.

On the work front, Shilpa is gearing up for her comeback flick "Nikamma" which hits theatres on June 5.

Shehnaaz and Siddharth lock horns

Meanwhile, a heated argument between Shehnaaz and Siddharth will take place as Siddharth choses to save Arti and not Shehnaaz during a task. Shehnaaz will be seen accusing Siddharth of not standing by her side in the game. To which, Siddharth gives it back to her that it was only him who had been having her back since the beginning while she was busy supporting his rivals in between.

Paras too joins the argument and slams Shehnaaz for unnecessarily continuing the argument. He reminds her how he proudly used to say that she is a flipper and can do what she wants to do adding that Siddharth just her the taste of her own medicine.

