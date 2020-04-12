Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and his partner Georgia Groome have announced that they are expecting their first child.

Reportedly, the couple was spotted buying groceries amid coronavirus lockdown and Georgia could be seen with her baby bump in a black outfit.

As per the reports, Rupert and Georgia are dating since 2011 and last year Georgia was spotted wearing a gold band which sparked rumours of the couple getting married.

Ready to start family

In an interview with theguardian in 2018, the Harry Potter actor said he would like to settle down and start a family. Talking about naming his kids, the actor said if he has a son then he would name him Ron.

"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with." Grint said.

Harry Potter fans reaction

The fans of Harry Potter were excited to receive the news of Grint becoming a father. One tweeted "Rupert Grint is having a baby. The Harry Potter cast is growing up before my eyes.

Another tweeted if the news is true then I am happy for them.

rupert grint is having a baby ? the harry potter cast is growing up before my eyes ? my childhood ? — ????? ? ?????’? ??? (@bebyyodas) April 10, 2020

Is Rupert Grint becoming a father? If this is true, this is huge news. Amazing news!! Rupert has mentioned it often lately he wanted kids. So if this is true, I'm so happy for them! pic.twitter.com/cC2RFRTpUG — Asmaa ? (@rupertpetsch) April 10, 2020

Grint is known for playing the character of Ron Weasley in all Harry Potter films. Currently he is portraying the role of Daniel Glass in 'Sick Note' and Julian Pearce on 'Servant'.

Gerogia has been part of several popular movies like Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.