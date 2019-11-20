Ron Weasley himself has spilled the beans on the Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy relationship irl.

Reportedly, Rupert Grint has confirmed that his Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton had a secret 'playground romance' during filming the hit J. K. Rowling franchise.

Emma Watson has made it no secret that she had a crush on co-star and Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton when they were shooting the movies. Grint admitted there was 'always something' between Tom and Emma, despite being on-screen enemies. Rupert said there was a 'spark' between the two stars during filming for the Harry Potter franchise, which took place from 2001 until 2011.

If what Rupert Grint says is true, then Emma's crush was reciprocated, which is a huge revelation as Tom Felton and Emma have maintained that Tom only had platonic feelings for her. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: 'There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark. 'But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance.'

Rupert's interview comes after Tom proudly supported Emma's recent declaration that she identified as being 'self-partnered'. Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, the actor called the Little Women star an 'incredibly smart and lovely young lady', before admitting he was also 'happily self-partnered.'

Emma recently confirmed that she was identifying as 'self-partnered' rather than single in an interview, and while Tom admitted he hadn't seen the article, he 'liked' what she had said.

'I like it! It's the first I've heard of it, but it's great. I'm in the same category to be honest with you, quite happily self-partnered,' he explained, before calling his one-year-old Labrador Willow his 'partner.'

Emma Watson, Tom Felton and the rest of the Harry Potter cast is all grown up and have been pursuing other projects with carrying levels of success. Emma Watson will next be seen in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the classic, Little Women.