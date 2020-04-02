Author J.K Rowling has launched an online platform 'Harry Potter at Home' for children, fans while they remain in isolation at home during coronavirus. The author of the Harry Potter series made an announcement on social media.

On visiting the platform it reads "Welcome to the Harry Potter At Home hub where you'll find all the latest magical treats to keep you occupied - including special contributions from Bloomsbury and Scholastic, nifty magical craft videos quizzes, puzzles and plenty more."

In a tweet, the author said "Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we're on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I'm delighted to launch harrypotterathome.com"

The platform will let children to immediately stream the book in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese. Without entering or signing into Audible, listeners will be able to access the audiobook on their desktop, laptop, phone, or tablet.

The initiative of 'Harry Potter At Home' follows from the news that J.K. Rowling and The Blair Partnership have provided an unrestricted license for teachers to relax copyright permissions required to upload videos of their pupils reading the Harry Potter books.

Rowling is most known for writing the fantasy novel Harry Potter, which has won several awards and sold over 500 million copies to become the best-selling book novel in history.

The novels form the basis of a popular film series, for which Rowling had the approval of script and was a producer in the final films. The writer also pens crime fiction under the name of Robert Galbrai.