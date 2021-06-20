The pandemic has caused many of us to reimagine our lifestyle and take cognizance of the potential health risks. Give your father the gift of great health by getting him to adopt a wise sodium-intake diet and a little bit of exercise. Ensure he makes small lifestyle changes for positive impact, starting with these four tips.

Check his BP

The connection between excess sodium intake and high blood pressure (hypertension) is an open secret. World Hypertension Day that went by in May also reminded us of the importance of keeping this silent killer in check. In fact, it has been found that regulating one's salt intake in the diet can prove very effective in getting one's BP under control. So, help your father rein in his salt intake by using iodized salt with low sodium, for example -- Salt with at least 15 per cent less sodium from a trusted brand. Another effective strategy is to help them switch to alternative flavourings: wedges of cut lemon, chili flakes and black pepper powder, onion powder, and garlic powder are good options. Herbs like coriander, parsley, mint, oregano, thyme, and basil work well too.

Try this: Mix 5 parts roasted and powdered sesame seeds with 1 part salt (high quality iodized salt), and use as a flavouring. The fact is that although the total requirement of iodine for an adult adds up to less than a spoonful as there is no storage organ for iodine in the body, it is necessary for iodine to be included in our daily diet. Salt works as a very effective medium for this purpose and will help them meet their iodine requirement too.

Colour therapy

Ensure that they eat a plate full of palatable colour. A colourful diet that is the easiest and most effective way to ensure well-being and to keep myriad diseases at bay. And what better time than during Father's Day to reiterate the importance of this simple rule of rainbow eating to our fathers. This simple step will pay rich dividends in terms of better health and longevity for them.

Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate.

It is easy to forget to drink enough water in the rush to do things. But this can be detrimental to your father's efficiency, may lead to brain fog and may even lower their immunity. To prevent dehydration, share with them this simple plan: Begin the day with 2 glasses of water. Finish 1 litre of water by lunchtime and then another by dinner time. Also have an additional glass of warm water after every meal. This will take care of their daily water needs.

Don't miss out on exercise

Lockdown and the virus has interfered with everyone's exercise regime: accessing gyms are tough and stepping out for walks is not easy. But this is no reason to stop movement completely. After all, they need to burn off those extra calories (and also need some extra help from endorphins to keep the moody blues away) now more than ever. So ask your father to get creative. Take short walks after dinner by walking around the house or in the balcony /garden (however small or big it might be), or enroll them in an online yoga class.

With health being front and centre in these times, ensure your father has the best shot at a healthy life ahead.

(With inputs from IANS)