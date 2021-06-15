Varun Dhawan is now a father. The actor has opened up about fatherhood on social media. This comes barely a few months after the actor got married to Natasha Dalal. Varun shared the news on his Instagram and also said that he hasn't been able to name his boy. However, before your mind starts running in all directions, let us clarify it for you.

The "boy" Varun is talking about is his new pet puppy – a beagle. Varun shared a video of spending some quality time with the tiny pup. Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "FATHERHOOD Still haven't been able to name my boy. Help me out." Varun's adorable video of playing with his puppy has won many hearts. The cute video is creating a buzz on social media.

While Sonakshi asked,"Omg!!! Whats his naaaaame????", Sophie Choudry said, "Omg adorable." Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, "awww" while Zoya Akhtar wrote, "when am I meeting him?" To this, Varun said "soon" and also said he would set up a playdate. Zoya again wrote, "yes! Lucky will go nuts with him". Fans also bombarded Dhawan's post and dropped lovely comments for the two.

Varun Dhawan got married to childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal in a low-key ceremony in Alibaug early this year. "Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends," Natasha had once said about how cupid struck the two.

"I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support," Varun had said about Natasha on Koffee with Karan.