Shatrughan Sinha recently shared a clip from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The entertaining clip has Shah Rukh Khan speaking to Amitabh Bachchan. The special episode was braced by the team of Happy New Year. Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Viaan Shah were also on the sets. SRK and Farah were seated on the hot seat and Khan was narrating an incident from the sets.

Recalling the incident from shooting days of Happy New Year, SRK said, "Ek din main set pe aaya. Farah kabhi complain nahi karti vo khud hi bahut tandurust hai. Vo khud hi sab theek kar leti hai set ke oopar. But ek baar isne mujhe bhaut complain kiya. Isne kaha ke Abhishek aur Vivaan dono bahut pareshan kar rahe hain, bahut distract kar rahe hain, baat cheet kar rahe hain, tang kar rahe hain. Baar baar meri photo leke Twitter pe daal rahe hain. Bahut tang karte hain Abhishek aur Vivaan isko. (One day I came to the sets and Farah complained to me that Abhishek and Vivaan are irritating her. She told that the two are distracting her, talking continuously, taking her picture and putting it up on Twitter)."

Shah Rukh then recalls that Farah asked him to go and speak to the two of them. And he went. But, before he could say anything, he realised that Abhishek Bachchan's father is Amitabh Bachchan and Vivaan Shah's father is Naseeruddin Shah. He then said, "Agar inke baap inko nahi sikha sake to main kya sikhaunga? (If their fathers couldn't teach them, how could I?)"

Shatrughan Sinha, who shares a close bond with Amitabh Bachchan, shared the video on social media. Sinha shared the video as a part of his Sunday humour. "These are some hilarious & amazing clips & posts for pure entertainment & laughter. #SundayHumourSpecial, he wrote.