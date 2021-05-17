Days after sharing the mammoth list of his contribution towards relief work, Amitabh Bachchan says he finds asking for funds "embarrassing". The actor added that more often than not, the amount he donates alone is more than the sum of the entire fundraisers. Big B also added that it might not seem so but his resources and means are limited.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and said that the main reason behind him sharing his contribution updates is to make everyone aware that he is not just making blank promises. "I give wherever I can .. my means are extremely limited .. it may not seem so , but they are," he said. He further added, "I have not made any effort to collect them through campaigns or donations to a cause that I may have instituted .. I just feel asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me."

Seeking forgiveness

Bachchan, who has also been a part of several caller tunes and informative advertisements during the pandemic, has added that he didn't even ask for money for such ads. "I just feel asking someone for funds is embarrassing for me .. yes there have been events in the past where the voice is for contributing, but I feel uncomfortable to ask , to contribute .. I may have partaken in the event as a voice over, but never directly asked to give or contribute .. and if there have been such unseen or unknown incidents then I seek forgiveness."

Amitabh also shared several pictures of the diagnostic center and the covid care center he has helped build up with all the facilities. He ended his blog by saying that with all due respect and modesty, the amount he donated individually amounts more than the collective amounts from fundraisers. At last, he said, "I did not ask .. I gave."