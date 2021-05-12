Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that he has adopted two children who were orphaned due to the pandemic. The superstar made the announcement after he received flak for not extending support at a time when the country has been crippled by coronavirus. Bachchan spoke about the "distasteful" and "hate" comments the family has been receiving. He also shared that they have been involved in the relief and humanitarian work for decades but never felt the need to speak about it openly.

Amitabh broke the news of adopting the orphaned kids on his blog. He wrote, "The orphanage that is going to look after the 2 children that I have commissioned to be taken care of is on. The local government has a formal procedure for the adoption process and they have identified the two children who have lost their parents to the virus. They will be giving us the names by tomorrow for the Hyderabad orphanage and shall be given free education from the 1st to the 10th class, along with free boarding and lodging. If either of them turn out to excel they shall be considered for higher studies under the same conditions."

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee revealed that Amitabh had made a generous contribution of Rs 2 crore for the covid care centre. "In this battle against this virus, many have contributed and continue to be resolved in more .. the mention in the information circles resounds with the 2 cr that I donated for the care Centre in Delhi for the moment .. but as days go by the figure of my personal contribution and donation shall be about 15 crore rupees," Big B later said.

Amitabh revealed that he had procured 20 ventilators from overseas. "The first lot of 10 has landed in Mumbai and are at Customs awaiting clearance. The procurer agency will deliver them by Wednesday and at least 4 Municipal Hospitals that I had earmarked and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Committee the BMC, shall be given at least 4 of the 6 they desired .. the balance 10 are arriving by the 25th and they too shall be distributed to the other Hospital locations and care centres that I have identified."

Amitabh Bachchan also revealed that he has also procured oxygen concentrators from overseas. Fifty of them shall be airlifted on the 15th for Delhi, and are coming from a recognised Company in Poland, and another 150 from different manufacturing agents shall be coming in by the 23rd .. I hope that at least those locations where I have been able to construct care centres shall be able to utilise them. Big B also revealed that a diagnostic centre he had helped set up in memory of his mother is now operational at minimum cost. "The MRI machine along with other ancillary machines are all set which helps in the diagnosis of patients suffering; particularly to detect the virus in the lungs .." He has also made contributions to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. Apart from all this, the legend has helped open a covid care centre with 20-25 beds in Juhu. He is also actively providing PPE kits and gears to frontline warriors.