Amitabh Bachchan has undergone second eye surgery. The superstar took to social media to confirm the news. The actor had undergone his first eye surgery in February. Big B has also praised the doctor and the modern technologies of science. He also revealed that he is now able to see things which he weren't able to see earlier. Let's take a look at Mr Bachchan's post.

"And the 2nd one has gone well .. recovering now," the actor wrote on Twitter. "All good .. the marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of dr HM 's hands .. life changing experience .. You see now what you were not seeing before .. surely a wonderful world !!," he tweeted. The actor got operated for removal of cataract.

Amitabh takes to blogging again

Bachchan took to his blog and wrote, "A wonderful world .. to see what was being missed till now .. the colours and shapes and sizes .. a life changing experience .. a saviour .. dr Himanshu Mehta and his dexterity with the very latest medical machinery .. to remove the cataracts despite the age related soft tissues of mine."

Bachchan had earlier revealed that he was facing difficulty in his sight and vision. And now, he has warned his fans and followers to never delay such surgeries. "Any delay in these corrections can lead to blindness .. so an advice .. get it done before it gets too late."

"And the recovery for the second one continues. If I am writing this its obviously working. Thank you all for your kind words and concern .. it heartens me to know that there are so many of you that wish and pray for my recovery and well being," he added. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had left his well-wishers and industry people worried when he revealed that he was losing sight.

We wish Mr Bachchan a speedy recovery!