Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest and most celebrated actor the Indian cinema has ever seen. And there are no two ways about that. Even a little sadness or doubt in Bachchan's tweet leaves his fans worried. And something similar happened this time around too. Amitabh Bachchan took to Tumblr to reveal he couldn't write and all hell broke loose.

"Medical condition .. surgery .. can't write," wrote Big B. Wishes for speedy recovery and questions on what happened started pouring in as soon as the 78-year-old made the announcement. "Sir, Prayers for your speedy recovery. Get well soon," said one.

While another said, "Get well soon Sir. Wish you a very speedy recovery. Take care and take ample rest. Sir kindly follow all the instructions of the Doctor. This news of Surgery of urs has landed me in a lot of anxiety and tension. Praying to God. Love u."

"Prayers for @SrBachchan Ji's speedy recovery. Take care. Sending my love and prayers for you," opined one and another one asked, "Sir, please tell us what has happened. we are worried for you."

Amitabh Bachchan had recently shared the details of how busy the Bachchan family was with their own individual projects. He had taken to his blog and said, "Abhishek, his new project started yesterday in Agra, Dasvi. Prayers and wishes be with him... And the family is busy on the sets. Aishwarya has begun shooting her new one with Mani Ratnam in Hyderabad. I shall be starting my next in a few weeks with Vikas Bahl. My earlier finished projects now set for release soon – Chehre and Jhund. And after a very long gap, Jaya has begun shooting her film, a new project with a renowned Marathi director... details of which shall follow."

We hope Amitabh Bachchan bounces back from this soon.