Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha have always had turmoil in their relationship in the 80s and 90s. But the reason behind their fallout was never out in open. And recently in an exclusive interview with TOI, Shatrughan Sinha has opened up about his relationship with Big B. There was a time when films offered to Shatrughan were passed on to Big B like 'Deewar', 'Sholay' and 'Satte Pe Satta'.

When asked if that led to friction between them, Shatrughan denied it and clarified, "Not at all. All these things keep happening. Someone might be the first choice for a role but it eventually goes to someone else. Perhaps the makers, at some point, realize that some other actor would be better for a role, or at times I couldn't have taken a film due to date issues, which was the case with 'Sholay'. I think the character of 'Jai' was one of the last ones to be cast. Ramesh Sippy was very keen that I do it, but I just couldn't accommodate the film. Such things don't spoil relations; even today, Ramesh Sippy and I are on very good terms."

When prodded further, the actor added that such things happened because both of them were big stars in their own right. "It's the price you pay for stardom," he said, adding, "I have nothing against Amitabh; I hold him in very high esteem and have only love, affection, and regards for him. Yet if someone asks, I say: Chhodo kal ki baatein, kal ki baat purani. Naye daur mein likhenge milkar nayi kahani (Don't talk about the past, let's begin afresh)."

The relations went through a rough patch during Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding, as the Sinhas weren't invited to the big fat wedding which made things even worse. Later on, Abhishek and Aishwarya clarified the misunderstanding on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' but the mess was already done. According to the Bachchans, Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding was a low key affair with intimate family and friends as Amitabh Bachchan's mother was unwell.

The strained relationship between the two families has gone further and the rivalry is followed even today.