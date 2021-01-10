Much before Aishwarya Rai came into Vivek Oberoi's life, the actor was madly-in-love with model Gurpreet Gill. The couple walked hand-in-hand, in confidence and their relationship looked solid.

Gill used to accompany Vivek to most of his events and it was difficult to not see the chemistry between the two. However, right when people were thinking Vivek and Gurpreet would make it official, the two parted ways.

"Vivek was seeing model Gurpreet Gill when we first got to know one another. He was an obedient, sincere dedicated boyfriend. Gurpreet would often accompany Vivek on his outdoor shootings. And all three of us would share laughs over the heroines hitting on him," says an Outlook report.

While Vivek Oberoi moved onto Aishwarya Rai post his break-up, Gill found solace in Timmy Narang. "One of these two went well as long as it lasted. As for the other one....how the mighty have fallen from his heights. I feel sorry for the guy," Gurpreet was quoted telling Mumbai Mirror back in 2006.

Later, Gurpreet fell-in-love with a Swiss-Spanish guy named Daniel and tied-the-knot in Switzerland. The Swiss catholic wedding was followed by an expansive Indian wedding in India. Talking about it to Mumbai Mirror, Gill had said that she was out of the country for a few months and wanted to keep her relationship (with husband) under wraps as she didn't want anyone casting an evil eye on it.

"But now that I'm getting married on November 6 and 7 (we'll have a Sikh and a catholic wedding), there's no way I can hide it...I don't even want to hide it. I want to shout out my love from the rooftops," she said. Gurpreet looked spectacular on her wedding day.

Gurpreet Gill is happily settled in Singapore. Timmy Narang later tied-the-knot with actress Isha Koppikar while Vivek Oberoi got married to Priyanka Alva.