If you have been a Bollywood fan, you would know all about the love story involving Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan, and Aishwarya Rai. And also that infamous press conference! During that press conference, Vivek had alleged that Salman Khan had called him drunk and accused him of having relations with Rani Mukerji, Dia Mirza, Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, and other actresses.

Salman's allegations

In the press conference, Vivek revealed that Salman not only abused him but also accused him of having physical relations with various actress. Not just that, Vivek alleged that Salman even asked him dirty and cheap questions about having physical relations with these actresses and made derogatory comments on their anatomy. Vivek also said that Salman's language was 'badtameez, wahiyaat and gandi'. The Saathiya actor also said that he had to do this despite Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan being very close friends of his as Salman had threatened him and called him 41 times in a matter of a few hours.

Vivek called Aishwarya 'plastic heart'

In an interview with Farah Khan, titled – Tere Mere Beech Mein – Vivek had spilled the beans on the entire controversy and the infamous press conference. Talking about calling the press conference, Vivek said he realised that he had made the mistake as soon as he sat in front of the media people for the press conference. He realised that he should have handled it man-to-man and not this way. He also stressed on the fact that his close friend, Sohail Khan, had indeed asked him to wait so he could intervene and solve the matter. But Vivek acted instinctively and was outcasted overnight after the episode.

On being asked by Farah, whether the person for whom Vivek all of this ever thanked him or appreciated him for this, Vivek said, "Nahi hua." He added that he was in fact told later that he shouldn't have done this and was labelled 'immature'. Oberoi also said that Tupperware, which makes plastic wares, the amount of plastic they have, much more than that we have in Bollywood. He said, "sab hain yahan pe, plastic smile, plastic heart, sab."