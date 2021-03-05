Even at this age, Amitabh Bachchan is raring to go! The superstar refuses to slow down and has his calendar choc-o-block. Old age, health issues, pandemic; nothing has been able to stop the greatest showman of all times. However, his latest post and health update has left everyone in the country worried. Amitabh had recently revealed that he wasn't able to write and had to undergo surgery.

And now, after the surgery, Big B has spoken up about vision loss. "I am without sight, but sightless not in my path, I am without convenience, but never inconvenienced," the Aankhein actor wrote in his blog. He further said, "I have sweet company, of them that caress me, they court me around in decorated best, be in good health, have I received abundant love, a gracious opulent heart, doth blossom with gratitude." He also went on to say, "For some time I am but time bound now, for the prayers I get I am folded hands bound yes folded hands bound... ever folded hands bound."

Prior to this, Amitabh Bachchan had asked his readers and followers to excuse his typos owing to the difficulty in sight. He had also spoken about the seriousness of undergoing eye surgery at this age. "Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused."

In April last year, Big B had spoken about the difficulties he was facing in his eyesight. He had revealed that he was seeing blurred images and the vision loss had become doubled. Bachchan Sr had also opened up about making peace with blindness in future. However, as per reports, Amitabh Bachchan is in no mood to let his upcoming film suffer due to his health issues.