Amitabh Bachchan is inarguably one of the biggest superstars the century has ever seen. Despite having worked in the industry for over five decades, Big B still remains one of the most sought-after actors. He might be at the top of his game now, with the entire fraternity looking up to him but there was a time when things had gone pretty hunky-dory for the legend.

It is no secret that Amitabh Bachchan's production house – ABCL – underwent such extreme financial loss that they had to declare themselves bankrupt. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan spoke up about that phase and how he left his college to help out his father.

In a Youtube podcast, Abhishek Bachchan revealed how Amitabh Bachchan confided in him about their bankruptcy. He told Ranveer Allahbadia, "I don't think I was qualified to help him in any which way, but I just felt that as a son, I needed to be around my father, and help in whatever way. So I left my college and came back. I started helping him in his company."

Bachchan Jr further revealed how Amitabh Bachchan called him to his study one day and told him how his 'movies aren't working out, the business isn't working out, nothing is working out'. He then went to longtime friend and colleague Yash Chopra and asked him for work. Thus, Mohabbatein was made. And the rest, as they say, is just history.

Years later, in an interview with Mid Day, Amitabh Bachchan revealed how he paid back one and all including Doordarshan. He further said that when people asked him for the interest component, he did commercials for them. "I can never forget how creditors used to land at our door, be abusive, threatening and demanding, and worse still, when they came for 'kudkee' at Prateeksha, our residence," he had said.