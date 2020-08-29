Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is one such actor from the film industry who has always experimented with his roles. From an actor who started off with a rustic character and then moved on to play a boy-next-door and then in a negative role and many more, Abhishek has enthralled the audience whilst showcasing his varied range of acting skills. He has also tried his hand in the comedies, proving that nothing is impossible for 'Junior AB'.

Some might hate him, some might love him, but everyone wants to know about him and his life. Amidst the pandemic, he again became the talk of the town not just by overcoming the deadly coronavirus, but also because of his web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video. Playing the role of Dr Avinash Sabharwal, a father with multiple personality disorder, Bachchan re-established himself as a top actor and made a remarkable debut on the OTT platform.

International Business Times, India, recently caught up with Abhishek Bachchan for a chat and he spilled some beans about his debut web series Breathe: Into the Shadows, how he prepared for the complex role and the things that have changed throughout his journey of 20 years in Bollywood.

1. Abhishek's views on Breathe: Into the Shadows becoming a hit amid the audience and the critics

It's always wonderful when both the critics and the audience appreciate your work. It has been an immense team effort and everybody has worked very hard to make a show that people will like. And I'm very happy that they are!

2. Were you sceptical that the viewers might not like the complex side of yours in the show?

I don't think that actors think like that anymore. It's all about how interesting and complex the character you are being offered is. Especially in the digital medium. You seek out roles which are morally complex, ambiguous, and real. As far as the viewers are concerned, I feel they are looking to be entertained with a gripping performance. Those traditional lines between good and bad are blurring.

3. How did you prepare for the role of a person with a mental disorder and what were the challenges faced by you?

The preparation was intense and detailed. You want to handle a subject like this with all the due sensitivity and respect. So Mayank (the director) prepared a lot of material for me to read and watch. We also had a consulting psychiatrist that guided us. The attempt was to be as authentic as possible.

4. Why did you choose 'Breathe' as your web series debut?

It's almost as if it chose me. When the producer - Vikram Malhotra and Mayank Sharma came to meet me and pitch the idea, I instantly knew that I wanted to act in it. The story was very interesting and compelling and ticked all the boxes for what I was looking for in a web series.

5. What if a web series or serial was offered to you 20 years ago?

Well back then, I don't think there was even the concept of a web series. People were just about getting used to the web! Each new medium always announces itself with a lot of excitement. However, it was the material offered to me that made me say yes. The platform where the audience would see it does not matter to me.

6. People have always loved you in intense and serious characters like in Sarkar, Guru, Yuva and the list goes on. Which is your favourite character and also, which genre do you like the most?

It is not possible for me to choose. They've all been wonderful to be a part of and I've learnt so much from all my films.

7. If there's one thing that has changed about you from Refugee to Breathe, what would that be?

Maybe my confidence. Possibly that. I feel a lot more comfortable in front of the camera now.

8. As a father, what Avinash Sabharwal, your character, did was something that was unpredictable as well as dangerous. Do you think someone should go to that extent in real life?