Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is one such actor from the film industry who has always experimented with his roles. From an actor who started off with a rustic character and then moved on to play a boy-next-door and then in a negative role and many more, Abhishek has enthralled the audience whilst showcasing his varied range of acting skills. He has also tried his hand in the comedies, proving that nothing is impossible for 'Junior AB'.
Some might hate him, some might love him, but everyone wants to know about him and his life. Amidst the pandemic, he again became the talk of the town not just by overcoming the deadly coronavirus, but also because of his web series, Breathe: Into the Shadows on Amazon Prime Video. Playing the role of Dr Avinash Sabharwal, a father with multiple personality disorder, Bachchan re-established himself as a top actor and made a remarkable debut on the OTT platform.
International Business Times, India, recently caught up with Abhishek Bachchan for a chat and he spilled some beans about his debut web series Breathe: Into the Shadows, how he prepared for the complex role and the things that have changed throughout his journey of 20 years in Bollywood.
1. Abhishek's views on Breathe: Into the Shadows becoming a hit amid the audience and the critics
It's always wonderful when both the critics and the audience appreciate your work. It has been an immense team effort and everybody has worked very hard to make a show that people will like. And I'm very happy that they are!
View this post on Instagram
I am so overwhelmed by all your love and support for Breathe: Into the shadows. As an actor, our greatest joy is to receive a positive response to our hard work. Reading all your beautiful comments all day has been so wonderful and emotional. The credit has to go entirely to Mayank Sharma my incredible director. His conviction has been such a guiding light. To the great team of writers; Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli and Arshad Syed. To Abundantia Entertainment our producers, especially Vikram Malhotra for not just co-creating the show but being such a champion of it. Never losing hope and strengthening our resolve whenever we wavered. To an incredible crew, who worked tirelessly and made the show look so awesome. And most importantly did it with a huge smile. To the team at Amazon Prime Video for their belief, immense hard work and literally putting their “money where their mouth is”! And lastly to my great co-actors. Almost all of the appreciation that Avinash Sabarwal is getting is due to their brilliance. They have all been so understanding, patient and encouraging towards me during the shoot, that whatever my performance is wouldn’t be possible without them. Amit, Nithya, Saiyami, Hrishikesh, Shrikant, little Ivana, Resham, Plabita, Sunil ji, Shraddha, Ravi garu, Shruti, Kuljeet, Pawan, Debbie and a host of other that I didn’t have the fortune of sharing camera space with but did such a great job. A special mention to Varin Roopani, Dwij Vala and Ravish Dumra that essayed younger Avinash. All brilliant and I’m so thankful. It has been an amazing journey and I hope you, the audience, enjoy watching the series. Again, I am so humbled and equally inspired after your support and love. Till we Breathe again.... All my love, AB
2. Were you sceptical that the viewers might not like the complex side of yours in the show?
I don't think that actors think like that anymore. It's all about how interesting and complex the character you are being offered is. Especially in the digital medium. You seek out roles which are morally complex, ambiguous, and real. As far as the viewers are concerned, I feel they are looking to be entertained with a gripping performance. Those traditional lines between good and bad are blurring.
3. How did you prepare for the role of a person with a mental disorder and what were the challenges faced by you?
The preparation was intense and detailed. You want to handle a subject like this with all the due sensitivity and respect. So Mayank (the director) prepared a lot of material for me to read and watch. We also had a consulting psychiatrist that guided us. The attempt was to be as authentic as possible.
4. Why did you choose 'Breathe' as your web series debut?
It's almost as if it chose me. When the producer - Vikram Malhotra and Mayank Sharma came to meet me and pitch the idea, I instantly knew that I wanted to act in it. The story was very interesting and compelling and ticked all the boxes for what I was looking for in a web series.
5. What if a web series or serial was offered to you 20 years ago?
View this post on Instagram
Time flies when you’re having fun! #RoadTo20 Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you! It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait.... However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my “raison d”être”. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn’t like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me. But, now this is sounding like the end.... nowhere near it. Like I said, I’m just getting started. And “miles to go before I sleep”. Like the great Sinatra said- “ The record shows, I took the blows And did it my way!” #TakeTwo . . . Pic courtesy: @fifipewz
Well back then, I don't think there was even the concept of a web series. People were just about getting used to the web! Each new medium always announces itself with a lot of excitement. However, it was the material offered to me that made me say yes. The platform where the audience would see it does not matter to me.
6. People have always loved you in intense and serious characters like in Sarkar, Guru, Yuva and the list goes on. Which is your favourite character and also, which genre do you like the most?
It is not possible for me to choose. They've all been wonderful to be a part of and I've learnt so much from all my films.
7. If there's one thing that has changed about you from Refugee to Breathe, what would that be?
Maybe my confidence. Possibly that. I feel a lot more comfortable in front of the camera now.
8. As a father, what Avinash Sabharwal, your character, did was something that was unpredictable as well as dangerous. Do you think someone should go to that extent in real life?
View this post on Instagram
Time flies when you’re having fun! #RoadTo20 Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you! It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait.... However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my “raison d”être”. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn’t like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me. But, now this is sounding like the end.... nowhere near it. Like I said, I’m just getting started. And “miles to go before I sleep”. Like the great Sinatra said- “ The record shows, I took the blows And did it my way!” #TakeTwo . . . Pic courtesy: @fifipewz
That's a very tough question. And very difficult to answer. Saying something and then eventually having to do it is very different. I think in our heads as fathers, husbands, sons and brothers or even friends we would like to believe that we would go to any extent for our loved ones. But when you are actually faced with that eventuality.... well that's a different matter.